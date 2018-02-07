 GCC: February 7, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Photo courtesy of Jorge Andrade/Flickr

There is only one frozen concoction that can make us forget it is Wednesday and the week is only half over. That concoction allows us to think in ways our brain was never wired to understand. Drink with caution. Drink with joy. We celebrate the Margarita on Gulf Coast Cowboy and encourage you to join us on this journey at 7PM CDT, Wednesday, February 7th. We guarantee the time celebrating will be well worth it!

Track Listing

  1. Another Margarita Morning – Cory Young
  2. Senorita Margarita – Tim McGraw
  3.  Margarita – The Traveling Wilburys
  4. Margarita Smile – Brent Burns
  5. Beach Goin’ Beer Drinkin’ Beautiful Day – Cindy Walsh
  6. Margaritaville (Lost Verse) – Jimmy Buffett
  7. Where’s the Tequila – Jimmy Parrish & The Ocean Waves Band
  8. Rum Jumbies – John Finzi & James White
  9. Hey Margarita – A1A
  10. Lord Loves the Drinkin’ Man – Kevin Fowler
  11. Just Another Drunken Tourists (in Key West) – The Mango Men
  12. Just Came Down for the Weekend – Mark Mulligan
  13. Margaritas and Moonshine – Mike Broward

