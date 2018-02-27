GCC: February 28, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Searching for Sand.

It is amazing the healing powers of sand between your toes. Somehow all the worries disappear. The Water always seems warmer, the sky bluer and the mind clearer when the feet are touching the sand. Let’s try and get to that place during our weekly hour on the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. We’ll bring the music you bring the change in attitude. Let us know what you think of this playlist, Drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com if there is something you want to be added or deleted.

Track Listing

Knee Deep – Zac Brown Band Down On Padre – Eli Young Band Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd Barefoot On the Beach – Dennis Davis Hot Sand, Pina Colada, and Carribean Beer – Seth Turner Cool White Sand – Glen Mock & The Tropical Dreamers Sandy Beaches – The CalypsoNuts Boats, Beaches, Bikinis and Beer – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend Back to the Beach – Mike Aiken Bar On A Beach – Jambo Joe Bones Texas Sand – The Bad Monkeys Sandy Key – Sunny Jim

Video Previews