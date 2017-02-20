GCC: February 22nd, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We’re taking you out of the office cubicle for a ride down the road “never traveled”. The road that ends at a pier. It overlooks the beaches. The end of the day sees the sun drop below the horizon but now is the time to explore your next journey as you find a new path to happiness. Let us buy you the ticket in your living room, truck or car. Kick it back Wednesday night at 7pm CDT. Tune in, App in or go in at kbec.com as the Gulf Coast Cowboy show takes you down the road to better places.

Track Listing

Southern Cross – Eric Stone Long Time No Sea – Kelly McGuire Latitude Adjustment – Latitude Workin’ ‘N’ Playin’ – Jimmy Buffett Back To The Island – Leon Russell That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas) – Lyle Lovett Sell Your Stuff, Keep the Dog, Live on an Island – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Key West Diet – Gary Goddard Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’Arcs Time Loves a Hero (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Little Feat Parrotheads Together We Fly – Jimi Pappas

Video Previews