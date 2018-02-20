GCC: February 20, 2018 - KBEC 1390

When the weather outside prohibits the big ball in the sky from poking its head through the atmosphere we try and create our own sunshine for you. The experience here at the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour have taught us to make our own fireball in the sky. We do it by finding uplifting “sunshine” songs that will put a smile on your face and make you forget about the dreariness of the real weather. Join the journey Wednesday night at 7PM as we break up the mid-week “blues” and introduce you to the never-ending fun and sun of our show.

Track Listing

Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones Swimmin’ In Sunshine -Billy Currington Trying To Reason With Hurricane Season – Jimmy Buffett Back in the Sunshine Again – Jim Morris Caribbean Sun – Gary James Moeller Carribean Sunset – Brian Sunset Summertime (MIX) – Todd Sparks Hello Mr. Sunshine – Jimi Pappas Working on my Tan – Bob Karwin Sol Searching – Scott Kirby Toes – Zac Brown Band

