GCC: February 15, 2017 - KBEC 1390

GCC: February 15, 2017



We’re going to simply try and put a smile on your face this week, as the theme is Smiles and Tunes. You know the songs that make you want to dance, tune up the radio or just plain old “karaoke” in the car, shower or wherever the music is playing. Tune in to KBEC on Wednesday, February 15th at 7pm!

Track Listing

  1. Ship Happens – A1A
  2. Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty
  3. Key West Hooky – Tiki Thom
  4. If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett
  5. Livin’ On Key West Time – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24
  6. Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett
  7. Show Me the Way To Go Home – Jimmy & the Parrots
  8. Matagorda – Larry Joe Taylor
  9. Back Where I Come From (Live) – Mac McAnally
  10. Guitars and Tiki Bars (Live) – Kenny Chesney
  11. Your New Boyfriend – Sunny Jim
  12. Redneck Yacht Club (Live) – Thom Shepherd

Video Previews

 

 

