GCC: February 15, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We’re going to simply try and put a smile on your face this week, as the theme is Smiles and Tunes. You know the songs that make you want to dance, tune up the radio or just plain old “karaoke” in the car, shower or wherever the music is playing. Tune in to KBEC on Wednesday, February 15th at 7pm!

Track Listing

Ship Happens – A1A Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty Key West Hooky – Tiki Thom If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett Livin’ On Key West Time – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett Show Me the Way To Go Home – Jimmy & the Parrots Matagorda – Larry Joe Taylor Back Where I Come From (Live) – Mac McAnally Guitars and Tiki Bars (Live) – Kenny Chesney Your New Boyfriend – Sunny Jim Redneck Yacht Club (Live) – Thom Shepherd

Video Previews