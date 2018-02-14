GCC: February 14, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Happy Valentine’s Day! We are celebrating Love the only way we know how, from every angle known to people kind. We are going to play some crazy love songs that hopefully express the emotion in way you don’t hear every day at KBEC. There will be some R& B, a little soul, some pop music and most of all a whole lotta love being shared during our Valentine’s salute to the day made for Lovers. Enjoy one of the more unique playlists you will ever experience. Tune at 7 pm and let us know what you think, drop us a line atjphillips@KBEC.com and tell us what you liked or what we needed to change. Thanks for Listening.

Track Listing

I Married My Stalker – Brent Burns Givin’ It Up For Your Love – Delbert McClinton Little Bit of Love – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Love and Luck – Jimmy Buffett Love Grows – Edison Lighthouse I’ve Goot Love – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Baby, I Love You – The Ronettes Walk On the Beach – Rob Mehl Beach Lovers In Paradise – Gary James Moeller Hello Mr. Sunshine – Jimi Pappas Let Life Flow – The Flip Flop Boys Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton Hard to Love – Lee Brice

