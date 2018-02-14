 GCC: February 14, 2018 - KBEC 1390
GCC: February 14, 2018

Photo courtesy of Mercedea/Flickr

Happy Valentine’s Day! We are celebrating Love the only way we know how, from every angle known to people kind. We are going to play some crazy love songs that hopefully express the emotion in way you don’t hear every day at KBEC. There will be some R& B, a little soul, some pop music and most of all a whole lotta love being shared during our Valentine’s salute to the day made for Lovers. Enjoy one of the more unique playlists you will ever experience. Tune at 7 pm and let us know what you think, drop us a line atjphillips@KBEC.com and tell us what you liked or what we needed to change. Thanks for Listening.

Track Listing

  1. I Married My Stalker – Brent Burns
  2. Givin’ It Up For Your Love – Delbert McClinton
  3. Little Bit of Love – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24
  4. Love and Luck – Jimmy Buffett
  5. Love Grows – Edison Lighthouse
  6. I’ve Goot Love – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  7. Baby, I Love You – The Ronettes
  8. Walk On the Beach – Rob Mehl
  9. Beach Lovers In Paradise – Gary James Moeller
  10. Hello Mr. Sunshine – Jimi Pappas
  11. Let Life Flow – The Flip Flop Boys
  12. Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton
  13. Hard to Love – Lee Brice

Video Previews

 

