GCC: February 1, 2017 - KBEC 1390

For the broken hearted, low life, in the dumps, whoa, life stinks folks we have a show dedicated to you. We’ll have you forgetting about your miseries in an hour. We can let the music run through your earlobes and massage the cerebral cortex. The end effect you’ll know the meaning of the GULF COAST COWBOY hour and why every Wednesday night we help celebrate making it ½ way through another week. If you want to escape the thoughts, we are here for you. Come join the journey we call Living Life Large… Join us on KBEC 1390 at 7pm February 1st!

Track Listing

Hey Margarita – A1A Shot of Mexico – Jake and the Half-Conched Band Livin’ the Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns Better than Buffett – The Island Fever Band Barefootin’ – Jerry Jeff Walker Long Way To Mexico – Roger Creager Tequila Talking – Brittany Kingery Callin’ In Gone – The Boat Drunks Shoveling Sunshine – Coconut Radio Three Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Nights Ago – Jim Asbell Wonder Why We Ever Go Home – Jimmy Buffett I Need a Beach – Joe Bennett If I Don’t Call You – Sunny Jim

Video Previews