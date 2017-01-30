 GCC: February 1, 2017 - KBEC 1390
GCC: February 1, 2017

For the broken hearted, low life, in the dumps, whoa, life stinks folks we have a show dedicated to you. We’ll have you forgetting about your miseries in an hour. We can let the music run through your earlobes and massage the cerebral cortex. The end effect you’ll know the meaning of the GULF COAST COWBOY hour and why every Wednesday night we help celebrate making it ½ way through another week. If you want to escape the thoughts, we are here for you. Come join the journey we call Living Life Large… Join us on KBEC 1390 at 7pm February 1st!

Track Listing

  1. Hey Margarita – A1A
  2. Shot of Mexico – Jake and the Half-Conched Band
  3. Livin’ the Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns
  4. Better than Buffett – The Island Fever Band
  5. Barefootin’ – Jerry Jeff Walker
  6. Long Way To Mexico – Roger Creager
  7. Tequila Talking – Brittany Kingery
  8. Callin’ In Gone – The Boat Drunks
  9. Shoveling Sunshine – Coconut Radio
  10. Three Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Nights Ago – Jim Asbell
  11. Wonder Why We Ever Go Home – Jimmy Buffett
  12. I Need a Beach – Joe Bennett
  13. If I Don’t Call You – Sunny Jim

