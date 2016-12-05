GCC: December 7th, 2016 - KBEC 1390

It’s time to refocus your Holiday spirit. Focus on the reason for the season and know we can help you find that point of satisfaction rarely found in normal places. The Gulf Coast Cowboy Hour is your Holiday Therapy for finding the way to deal with all the crazies found at the local mall, in the overcrowded parking lots or just in the Santa Pic line with the kids. Come escape for an hour and settle into some “island” meditation. Join us on Wednesday, December 7th at 7pm on KBEC 1390!

Track Listing

Jesus Loves You (The Rest of Us Think You’re a Jerk) – Mark Mulligan If It’s Snowbird Season, Why Can’t We Shoot ‘Em? – Brent Burns Richest Man in the World – Dennis McCaughey & Tropical Soul Nothing Tastes Like a Friday – The Detentions Where Love Goes – Kelly McGuire Walk On the Beach – Rob Mehl A Pirate Looks at 40 – Don Middlebrook (Take Me) Back to the Islands – Hugo Duarte & The Full Sail Band Life in the Laidback Lane – Sunny Jim Tropical Depression – Jim Morris Jose Can You See – Latitude Back Where I Come From (Live) – Mac McAnally Down on Duval – PHINS

