GCC: December 6th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Why is that we have to get into the Holiday Spirit? we want to celebrate that feeling every day and planning on helping you do so when you tune into the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. It’s as simple as listening to the music and celebrating with us at 7pm every Wednesday night! Come make the Holidays Last Forever or at least for one hour…

Track Listing

Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn A Christmas Present – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Beer In Mexico – Kenny Chesney I’ve Been Everywhere – In Florida Nothing Tastes Like a Friday – the Detentions Hammock Built for Two – Donny Brewer Ah, Vacation – Jimmy and the Parrots One With the Ocean – Brittany Kingery I Lobster But Never Flounder – John Reno 7 The Half-Fast-Creekers Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band Party Trained – Southern Drawl Band My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward Tijuana – Johnny Russler & the Beach Burn Band

Video Previews