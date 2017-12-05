 GCC: December 6th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: December 6th, 2017

GCC: December 6th, 2017

Photo courtesy of Rob Bertholf/Flickr

Why is that we have to get into the Holiday Spirit? we want to celebrate that feeling every day and planning on helping you do so when you tune into the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. It’s as simple as listening to the music and celebrating with us at 7pm every Wednesday night!  Come make the Holidays Last Forever or at least for one hour…

Track Listing

  1. Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn
  2. A Christmas Present  – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24
  3. Beer In Mexico – Kenny Chesney
  4. I’ve Been Everywhere – In Florida
  5. Nothing Tastes Like a Friday – the Detentions
  6. Hammock Built for Two – Donny Brewer
  7. Ah, Vacation – Jimmy and the Parrots
  8. One With the Ocean – Brittany Kingery
  9. I Lobster But Never Flounder – John Reno 7 The Half-Fast-Creekers
  10. Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band
  11. Party Trained – Southern Drawl Band
  12. My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward
  13. Tijuana – Johnny Russler & the Beach Burn Band

 

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: November 8th, 2017

Let’s head to the beach during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour and celebrate the sand …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved