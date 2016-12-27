GCC: December 28th, 2016 - KBEC 1390

We need to extend the Holiday and find a way to make it to New Year’s without getting too crazy or wild. That lull between Christmas and New Year’s needs something to help float us through the week. We know we are supposed to be working, but the Christmas “blues” have caught our tail. Let’s sneak down to the beach for a while and hope to refresh the soul with a little time listening to the waves, feeling the sand between our toes and smelling the salt air as a couple of seagulls fly overhead… We can make it happen during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour and our “Holidays at the Beach” playlist… Join the fun on Wednesday, December 28th at 7pm!

Track Listing

Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook Retirement Song – Donny Brewer Southern Cross – Jimmy Buffett Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire Sandy Beached – The CalypsoNuts Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager A Night on the Beach – Scott Kirby Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band Sand in Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd A Long Slow Walk in the Sand – Todd Sparks Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band Party in the Keys – Trop Rock Junkies

Video Previews