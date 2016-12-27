 GCC: December 28th, 2016 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: December 28th, 2016

GCC: December 28th, 2016

Photo courtesy of Bobby Hidy/Flickr
Photo courtesy of Bobby Hidy/Flickr

We need to extend the Holiday and find a way to make it to New Year’s without getting too crazy or wild. That lull between Christmas and New Year’s needs something to help float us through the week. We know we are supposed to be working, but the Christmas “blues” have caught our tail. Let’s sneak down to the beach for a while and hope to refresh the soul with a little time listening to the waves, feeling the sand between our toes and smelling the salt air as a couple of seagulls fly overhead… We can make it happen during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour and our “Holidays at the Beach” playlist… Join the fun on Wednesday, December 28th at 7pm!

Track Listing

  1. Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook
  2. Retirement Song – Donny Brewer
  3. Southern Cross – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
  5. Sandy Beached – The CalypsoNuts
  6. Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager
  7. A Night on the Beach – Scott Kirby
  8. Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band
  9. Sand in Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd
  10. A Long Slow Walk in the Sand – Todd Sparks
  11. Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
  12. Party in the Keys – Trop Rock Junkies

Video Previews

 

 GCClogo

Check Also

Photo courtesy of Carl Lender/Flickr

GCC: November 16, 2016

We’re lamenting the loss of another legend this week. The great Leon Russell passed on …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved