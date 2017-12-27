 GCC: December 27th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Photo courtesy of Ken Teegardin
Let’s survive the week between Christmas and New Years by focusing on what is important. Nothing! This time of year we need to relax, kick back and figure out how to put more beach time into our lives in the coming year. Join us for an hour pf getaway. We aren’t  going to get philosophical, we aren’t going to even ask you to think. Just sit back listen and let the music take you away.

Track Listing

  1. Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band
  2. Without Love (I’ve Got Nothing) – Nadirah Shakoor & Peter Mayer
  3. Life In The Laidback Lane – Sunny Jim
  4. Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
  5. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  6. Beach Bum Attack – Loren Davidson
  7. Just A Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
  8. Life In the Laid Back Lane – John Finzi & James White
  9. Coastal Dreamin’ – John Friday
  10. Beachnik Hippie – Swim Skinny
  11. Parrot Heads, Together We Fly – Jimi Pappas
  12. Sail Away – B-Man & The Mizzbeehavens

 

Video Previews

 

