GCC: December 26th, 2018

Photo courtesy of Martin/Flickr

The New Year is coming quickly and we need to get your mind reset after Christmas. Let’s start planning the party tonight. We put together a playlist t focused on getting ready for New Years and learning how to misbehave without any of the “day after consequences”. It requires skill, perception and some good old fashion luck to make it through the New Year’s amateur night but we are sure if you are veteran of this show you can survive.

Track Listing

  1. Shoot For The Moon – Brent Burns
  2. Party Trained – Southern Drawl Band
  3. Savannah Fare You Well – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer – Billy Currington
  5. Frozen Drinks – Billy Mitchell
  6. Redneck Parrothead – Dlidaqg 7  the Redneck Ramblers
  7. Hand With Jimmy’s Buffett – Allen Toussiant
  8. Dining At Jimmy’s Buffett – A1A
  9. Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn
  10. A Pirate Looks At Forty – Roger Creager
  11. Moonlight On the Gulf of Mexico – Scott Niolet
  12. Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef

Video Previews

 

