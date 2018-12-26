GCC: December 26th, 2018

The New Year is coming quickly and we need to get your mind reset after Christmas. Let’s start planning the party tonight. We put together a playlist t focused on getting ready for New Years and learning how to misbehave without any of the “day after consequences”. It requires skill, perception and some good old fashion luck to make it through the New Year’s amateur night but we are sure if you are veteran of this show you can survive.

Track Listing

Shoot For The Moon – Brent Burns Party Trained – Southern Drawl Band Savannah Fare You Well – Jimmy Buffett Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer – Billy Currington Frozen Drinks – Billy Mitchell Redneck Parrothead – Dlidaqg 7 the Redneck Ramblers Hand With Jimmy’s Buffett – Allen Toussiant Dining At Jimmy’s Buffett – A1A Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn A Pirate Looks At Forty – Roger Creager Moonlight On the Gulf of Mexico – Scott Niolet Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef

Video Previews