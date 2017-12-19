GCC: December 20th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Celebrating Christmas Gulf Coast Cowboy style requires a bit of humor, a lot of laughs and the desire to celebrate with suntan lotion and a hammock in mind. If this is your idea of Christmas then join our Merry show at 7 PM on December 20th as we help Wring out the bathing suit and get the sand out from between our toes. You may even find a couple of new places where Santa hangs out.

Track Listing

Santa’s Going South – Toby Keith & Sammy Hagar Christmas In Mexico – Brent Burns Run Run Rudolph – Luke Bryan Merry Texas Christmas You All! – Micheal Martin Murphey Leroy the Redneck Reindeer – Joe Diffie Christmas In The Islands – Gene Mitchell All I Want for Christmas – Kenny Chesney Key West Christmas (feat. 2 West) – Steve Davis Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (Single Version) – Bruce Springsteen We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Reggae All-Stars I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Jimmy Buffett We Three Kings – George Strait Silent Night – Johnny Cash Little Drummer Boy – Faith Hill

Video Previews