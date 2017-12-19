 GCC: December 20th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Celebrating Christmas Gulf Coast Cowboy style requires a bit of humor, a lot of laughs and the desire to celebrate with suntan lotion and a hammock in mind. If this is your idea of Christmas then join our Merry show at 7 PM on December 20th as we help Wring out the bathing suit and get the sand out from between our toes. You may even find a couple of new places where Santa hangs out.

  1. Santa’s Going South – Toby Keith & Sammy Hagar
  2. Christmas In Mexico – Brent Burns
  3. Run Run Rudolph – Luke Bryan
  4. Merry Texas Christmas You All! – Micheal Martin Murphey
  5. Leroy the Redneck Reindeer – Joe Diffie
  6. Christmas In The Islands  – Gene Mitchell
  7. All I Want for Christmas – Kenny Chesney
  8. Key West Christmas (feat. 2 West) – Steve Davis
  9. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (Single Version) – Bruce Springsteen
  10. We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Reggae All-Stars
  11. I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Jimmy Buffett
  12. We Three Kings – George Strait
  13. Silent Night – Johnny Cash
  14. Little Drummer Boy – Faith Hill

