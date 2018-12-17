GCC: December 19th, 2018

Let us fill your stocking with Beach sand, a new pair of flip flops and maybe a new bathing suit . it’s that time of the year we bring a little country, some reggae and touch of rock and roll musicians together to celebrate the Christmas season. Join us for a one of kind night when we share with you our wonderful listeners a sincere thank you for tuning us in and allowing us to bring some Christmas Joy into your ears! Tune in Wednesday night at 7 PM CDT as we blow it out Gulf Coast Cowboy style!
Track Listing
- I’ll Be Home for Christmass – Jimmy Buffett
- Merry Christmas Island Style – Kelly McGuire
- All I Want for Christmas Is a Real Good Tan – Kenny Chesney
- We Three Kings – George Strait
- Run Run Rudolph – Luke Bryan
- Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – Bruce Springsteen
- Merry Texas Christmas You All!! – Michael Martin Murphey
- Silent Night – Johnny Cash
- Leroy the Redneck Reindeer – Joe Diffie
- Christmas In The Islands – Gene Mitchell
- Key West Christmas (feat. 2 West) – Steve Davis
- Santa’s Going South – Toby Keith
- Christmas On Mexico – Brent Burns
- Little Drummer Boy – Faith Hill
Video Previews