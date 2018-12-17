 GCC: December 19th, 2018 - KBEC 1390
GCC: December 19th, 2018

Let us fill your stocking with Beach sand, a new pair of flip flops and maybe a new bathing suit . it’s that time of the year we bring a little country, some reggae and touch of rock and roll musicians together to celebrate the Christmas season. Join us for a one of kind night when we share with you our wonderful listeners a sincere thank you for tuning us in and allowing us to bring some Christmas Joy into your ears! Tune in Wednesday night at 7 PM CDT  as we blow it out Gulf Coast Cowboy style!

Track Listing

  1. I’ll Be Home for Christmass – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Merry Christmas Island Style – Kelly McGuire
  3. All I Want for Christmas Is a Real Good Tan – Kenny Chesney
  4. We Three Kings – George Strait
  5. Run Run Rudolph – Luke Bryan
  6. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – Bruce Springsteen
  7. Merry Texas Christmas You All!! – Michael Martin Murphey
  8. Silent Night – Johnny Cash
  9. Leroy the Redneck Reindeer – Joe Diffie
  10. Christmas In The Islands – Gene Mitchell
  11. Key West Christmas (feat. 2 West) – Steve Davis
  12. Santa’s Going South – Toby Keith
  13. Christmas On Mexico – Brent Burns
  14. Little Drummer Boy – Faith Hill

 

Video Previews

 

