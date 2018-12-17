GCC: December 19th, 2018

Let us fill your stocking with Beach sand, a new pair of flip flops and maybe a new bathing suit . it’s that time of the year we bring a little country, some reggae and touch of rock and roll musicians together to celebrate the Christmas season. Join us for a one of kind night when we share with you our wonderful listeners a sincere thank you for tuning us in and allowing us to bring some Christmas Joy into your ears! Tune in Wednesday night at 7 PM CDT as we blow it out Gulf Coast Cowboy style!

Track Listing

I’ll Be Home for Christmass – Jimmy Buffett Merry Christmas Island Style – Kelly McGuire All I Want for Christmas Is a Real Good Tan – Kenny Chesney We Three Kings – George Strait Run Run Rudolph – Luke Bryan Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – Bruce Springsteen Merry Texas Christmas You All!! – Michael Martin Murphey Silent Night – Johnny Cash Leroy the Redneck Reindeer – Joe Diffie Christmas In The Islands – Gene Mitchell Key West Christmas (feat. 2 West) – Steve Davis Santa’s Going South – Toby Keith Christmas On Mexico – Brent Burns Little Drummer Boy – Faith Hill

Video Previews