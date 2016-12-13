GCC: December 14th, 2016 - KBEC 1390

When the Holidays get too crazy, we run to the islands and camp out under the palm trees and find our way into the local cantinas. We can save you the airfare, hotels and travel hassles by just tuning in to the Gulf Cost Cowboy hour and kicking back for an hour!! Join us on the journey at 7 pm Wednesday night …

Track Listing

A Little Less Beer on the Island – The Detentions All I Want for Christmas is a Real Good Tan – Kenny Chesney Third World Cantina – Mark Mulligan Pour Me a Vacation – Pete Harris Come Away to Belize With Me – Jerry Jeff Walker Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager Time Flies When You’re Havin’ Rum – The Barefoot Man I Heard I Was in Town – Jimmy Buffett Christmas in Mexico – Brent Burns Caribbean Dreamin’ – Gary James Moeller Port ‘A’ Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown and Jimmy Buffett

Video Previews