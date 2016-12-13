 GCC: December 14th, 2016 - KBEC 1390
Photo courtesy of Ed Schipul
When the Holidays get too crazy, we run to the islands and camp out under the palm trees and find our way into the local cantinas. We can save you the airfare, hotels and travel hassles by just tuning in to the Gulf Cost Cowboy hour and kicking back for an hour!! Join us on the journey at 7 pm Wednesday night …

Track Listing

  1. A Little Less Beer on the Island – The Detentions
  2. All I Want for Christmas is a Real Good Tan – Kenny Chesney
  3. Third World Cantina – Mark Mulligan
  4. Pour Me a Vacation – Pete Harris
  5. Come Away to Belize With Me – Jerry Jeff Walker
  6. Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager
  7. Time Flies When You’re Havin’ Rum – The Barefoot Man
  8. I Heard I Was in Town – Jimmy Buffett
  9. Christmas in Mexico – Brent Burns
  10. Caribbean Dreamin’ – Gary James Moeller
  11. Port ‘A’ Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  12. Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers
  13. Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown and Jimmy Buffett

