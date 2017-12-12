GCC: December 13th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Let’s de-stress Christmas and kick it back an hour. No worries about getting the tree up, the presents under the tree or the relatives making the pilgrimage to the casa. This is an hour dedicated to sand, surf, and adult libations and making sure we survive the stress. Let us know what we need to add to the musical menagerie by sending us an e-mail at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Christmas In Mexico – Brent Burns Down In Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker Cabo San Lucas – Tony Kieth Beach Goin’ Beer Drinkin’ Beautiful Day – Cindy Walsh Tip Toe Out Of Texas – Todd Sparks Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch Parrot Head – Thom Shepherd This Is Goodnight – Sunny Jim I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Jimmy Buffett All over tan – J. Micheal Laferty Somewhere Headed South – Hugo Durate There Ain’t No Kokomo – The Island Fever Band

Video Previews