GCC: August 9, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Join Sarah Rhodes Wednesday night as she takes you on a journey into the Sand and Sea. We help you get over the midweek blues here at the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Tune in 7 pm CDT.
Track Listing
- Sand Dollar Millionaire – Bob Karwin
- Sandbar Serenade – Radio -James White
- Long Time No Sea – Kelly McGuire
- Sand Is Getting Heavy In MY Shoes – Brent Burns
- Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd
- Some Beach – Blake Shelton
- Blue Water – Jimi Pappas
- Walk ON the Gulf – Bill Mitchell
- Island Hopping – Al Mosier
- Sunset Island – Bill Dossey
- Sand Therapy – Barefoot Reggie Starrett
- South Padre Sand – Forrest Lee Jr.
- In the Sand – Jack Mosely
- Texas Sand – Brad Monkeys