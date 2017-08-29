 GCC: August 30, 2017 - KBEC 1390
GCC: August 30, 2017

Photo Courtesy of Femme Run/Flickr

 

We are taking a ride to the Ocean in an effort to deal with Hurricanes and the devastation they leave behind. Let’s leave the destruction behind and focus on the beauty and the blessings Life provides. Say a prayer for those in Houston and join us as we start the healing process. Tune 7 pm CDT and feel free to drop us a line if you have a request at jphillips@kbec.com.

 

Track Listing

  1. One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Just A Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
  3. Gulf Coast Day – Key West
  4. Meet Me in Corpus – Larry Joe Taylor
  5. Parrothead Girl – John Friday
  6. Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  7. Ride the River – J.J.Cale 7Eric Clapton
  8. A night On the Beach – Scott Kirby
  9. Gulf Coast Highway – Nanci Griffith & Mac McAnally
  10. Back to the Beach – Mike Aiken
  11. Drinking Mexico Dry – Mark Mulligan
  12. Where the Gulf Meets the Ocean  – John Frinzi

