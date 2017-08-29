GCC: August 30, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We are taking a ride to the Ocean in an effort to deal with Hurricanes and the devastation they leave behind. Let’s leave the destruction behind and focus on the beauty and the blessings Life provides. Say a prayer for those in Houston and join us as we start the healing process. Tune 7 pm CDT and feel free to drop us a line if you have a request at jphillips@kbec.com.
Track Listing
- One Particular Harbour – Jimmy Buffett
- Just A Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
- Gulf Coast Day – Key West
- Meet Me in Corpus – Larry Joe Taylor
- Parrothead Girl – John Friday
- Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
- Ride the River – J.J.Cale 7Eric Clapton
- A night On the Beach – Scott Kirby
- Gulf Coast Highway – Nanci Griffith & Mac McAnally
- Back to the Beach – Mike Aiken
- Drinking Mexico Dry – Mark Mulligan
- Where the Gulf Meets the Ocean – John Frinzi