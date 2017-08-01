 GCC: August 2, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Photo Courtesy of Samir Luther/Flickr

Sometimes the only way to escape the midweek blues is to find your way to the water. Does it really matter if it’s the sunset over the Ocean, the Lake or even the local River? You know the answer’ the water provides all the answers. Let us take you there during this week’s Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Join us at 7 pm CDT, send in your requests to jphillips@kbec.com or just sit back listen and enjoy.

Track Listing

  1. Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
  2. If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett
  3. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  4. The Sailboat Race – Jim Morris
  5. Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney
  6. Advice from an Old Sailor – Don Middlebrook & the Pearl Divers
  7. Shrimpin’ and Skrimpin’ – Larry Joe Taylor
  8. Deeper Water Bigger Fish – Mark Mulligan
  9. Friends With Boats – Keith Walker
  10. Nautical Man – Kelly McGuire
  11. My Johnson – Southern Drawl Band
  12. Sailboat For Sale (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Toby Keith

