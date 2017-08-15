GCC: August 16, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Ever wonder why there are “potholes” in the road. Well our theory is they provide an opportunity to weave the car down the road without knocking the front end out of alignment. We are taking you down the Road Wednesday night at 7 PM CDT and providing the escape you need from the daily grind. The Gulf Coast Cowboy Hour is celebrating Roads Less traveled, Back Roads and plain ol’ roads that lead to the salt, sand and Oceans edge. Join the Road trip….
Track Listing
- Skeletons On the Beach – James White
- Here Comes That Rainbow Again – Kris Kristofferson
- Sloop John B. – Jerry Jeff Walker
- When the Sun Goes Down on Charlotte Harbor – Jim Morris
- Right Down Caroline – Denni McCaughey and Tropical Soul
- Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs
- The Road Less Traveled – KD More
- Road Trip – Larry Joe Taylor
- The Captain And The Kid – Jimmy Buffett
- In The Country – Brandon Rhyder
- The Road Goes On Forever – Robert Earl Keen
- It Just Sailed Away – Parrot Island Band