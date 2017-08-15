GCC: August 16, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Ever wonder why there are “potholes” in the road. Well our theory is they provide an opportunity to weave the car down the road without knocking the front end out of alignment. We are taking you down the Road Wednesday night at 7 PM CDT and providing the escape you need from the daily grind. The Gulf Coast Cowboy Hour is celebrating Roads Less traveled, Back Roads and plain ol’ roads that lead to the salt, sand and Oceans edge. Join the Road trip….

Track Listing