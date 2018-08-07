GCC: Aug 8, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Summer has flown by and the kids are reminding us school starts in three weeks. So how do we survive the last of the “Dog Days of summer”? we remind ourselves that reality can be a good thing when we put it in its designated place. Not the parking lot at the local big box store but right here in the middle of our brain as we Hear the ocean, we hear the steel drums or we just hear the lyrics to one of our favorite songs. Let’s get the trip “back to Reality” started at 7pm CDT Wednesday night… Come prepared to deal with it….

Track Listing

My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward Beach Please – Kevin Fowler If I Had Boat – Pat Green My Fake Life – Bob Karwin Beach Girl – Allen Wronko Beach in Heaven – The Detentions Back Where I Come From – Mac McAnally Everday’s a Saturday – The Mango Men Change In Latitudes – Jimmy Buffett Come As You Are Beach Bar – Keith Sykes Stuck on Easy – Jody Beggs

Video Previews