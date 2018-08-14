GCC: Aug 15, 2018 - KBEC 1390

We try and find it anywhere. Love that is. Sometimes we think it comes in a bottle other times we are sure it will be in the mail. The one thing we can pretty much guarantee you about this thing called love is that it floats up on a wave on the beach and washes away all your other thoughts as you sit there watching the tide come in. The Gulf Coast Cowboy hour on Wednesday, August 15th will help discover why love hangs out on a beach. Tune in and join the fun or drop me a line at jphillips@kbec.com if you think I missed a song that should be in the playlist.

Track Listing

Where the Current Takes Me – Mike McEnery and the Jumbo Shrimp Band Fell in Love on a Beach – Dan Layus Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker Bar On A Beach – Jambo Joe Bones Beach Lovers In Paradise – Gary James Moeller Anywhere There’s a Beach – Steve Hopper Toes – Zac Brown Band Island Girl – Trop Rock Junkies Take Weather is Here, Wish You Were Beautiful – Jimmy Buffett Mary Jane Goes To Key West – Jim Morris On an Island – Jimi Pappas

Video Previews