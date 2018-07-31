GCC: Aug 1, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Ever wonder how you are going to make it through certain weeks in your life, The boss wants 40 things done be Friday and he tells you on Wednesday afternoon. The family wants you in three places on Tuesday night for a baby shower, birthday and funeral. All the same night, three separate cities but all with equal importance. Here’s what we’ve come to understand about these crazy weeks- punt, sit back and enjoy the ride during an hour of your favorite tunes during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour.

Track Listing

Chicken Fried – Zac Brown Band Back To Laid Back – Mark Mulligan Pontoon – Little Big Town On the Road Again – Willie Nelson Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl King Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson Another Lost Weekend – Kelly Brown Heavens Little Corner Cafe – John Reno Back To The Island – Leon Russell Advice From an Old Sailor – Don Middlebrook & The Pearl Divers Little Summertime – Dennis McCa1ughey Little Miss Sunshine – Brittiany Kingery Heaven – Los Lonely Boys

