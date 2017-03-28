GCC: April 5th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Welcome back to the Gulf Coast Cowboy! This week you’ll notice 2 themes in our show. Number one: we’re enjoying the sunshine that the weekend brought us. Number 2: we’re wishing we could take a trip to Corpus Christi to see the beach. Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, April 5th, at 7pm to hear the entire playlist!
Track Listing
- Hello Mr. Sunshine – Jimi Pappas
- Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
- Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones
- Back in the Sunshine Again – Jim Morris
- Sunshine Driving – Joe Moorhead
- Why Don’t You Meet Me Down In Corpus – Gary P. Nunn
- Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch
- Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
- Meet Me In Corpus – Larry Joe Taylor
- We Are The People Our Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett
- JB Song – Sonny Russell & the Tropics
- Skeletons on the Beach – Sunny Jim
Video Previews