GCC: April 5th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Welcome back to the Gulf Coast Cowboy! This week you’ll notice 2 themes in our show. Number one: we’re enjoying the sunshine that the weekend brought us. Number 2: we’re wishing we could take a trip to Corpus Christi to see the beach. Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, April 5th, at 7pm to hear the entire playlist!

Track Listing

Hello Mr. Sunshine – Jimi Pappas Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones Back in the Sunshine Again – Jim Morris Sunshine Driving – Joe Moorhead Why Don’t You Meet Me Down In Corpus – Gary P. Nunn Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Meet Me In Corpus – Larry Joe Taylor We Are The People Our Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett JB Song – Sonny Russell & the Tropics Skeletons on the Beach – Sunny Jim

Video Previews