GCC: April 5th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

GCC: April 5th, 2017

Photo Courtesy of Vahiinee/Flickr

Welcome back to the Gulf Coast Cowboy! This week you’ll notice 2 themes in our show. Number one: we’re enjoying the sunshine that the weekend brought us. Number 2: we’re wishing we could take a trip to Corpus Christi to see the beach. Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, April 5th, at 7pm to hear the entire playlist!

Track Listing

  1. Hello Mr. Sunshine – Jimi Pappas
  2. Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
  3. Air Sunshine – Jambo Joe Bones
  4. Back in the Sunshine Again – Jim Morris
  5. Sunshine Driving – Joe Moorhead
  6. Why Don’t You Meet Me Down In Corpus – Gary P. Nunn
  7. Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch
  8. Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
  9. Meet Me In Corpus – Larry Joe Taylor
  10. We Are The People Our Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett
  11. JB Song – Sonny Russell & the Tropics
  12. Skeletons on the Beach – Sunny Jim

Video Previews

