GCC: April 26th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Sarah Rhodes is sitting in for a “beach bum Jim Phillips” as she takes you a magical adventure of finding somewhere and someone to Celebrate life with. From Sunshine ladies, to Sail riders and adventure seekers on Mallory square we have all the fun, frivolity and craziness you have come to expect from a Wednesday night broadcast of Gulf Coast Cowboys. Come join the fun at 7 PM CDT or use the APP to listen in from around the world…

Track Listing

Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns Southern Girl – Mike Broward Beer Drinkers & Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef I Need a New Island – John Friday It’s 420 Somewhere – Rick Steffen Tijuana – Johnny Russler & the Beach Bums A Little Less Beer on the Island – The Detentions Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas Ocean Waves – Jimmy Parrish & The Ocean Waves Band Soul of a Sailor – The Conch Fritters The Parrothead Fish – Eric Stone

Video Previews