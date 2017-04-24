 GCC: April 26th, 2017 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: April 26th, 2017

GCC: April 26th, 2017

Photo Courtesy of Penny Higgins/Flickr

Sarah Rhodes is sitting in for a “beach bum Jim Phillips” as she takes you a magical adventure of finding somewhere and someone to Celebrate life with. From Sunshine ladies, to Sail riders and adventure seekers on Mallory square we have all the fun, frivolity and  craziness you have come to expect from a Wednesday night broadcast of Gulf Coast Cowboys. Come join the fun at 7 PM CDT or use the APP to listen in from around the world…

Track Listing

  1. Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
  2. Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns
  3. Southern Girl – Mike Broward
  4. Beer Drinkers & Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef
  5. I Need a New Island – John Friday
  6. It’s 420 Somewhere – Rick Steffen
  7. Tijuana – Johnny Russler & the Beach Bums
  8. A Little Less Beer on the Island – The Detentions
  9. Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas
  10. Ocean Waves – Jimmy Parrish & The Ocean Waves Band
  11. Soul of a Sailor – The Conch Fritters
  12. The Parrothead Fish – Eric Stone

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: March 22, 2017

Spring Break is over. For those of us who got to visit a beach, we’re …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved