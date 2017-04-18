GCC: April 19th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Sometime, try thinking through your feet. Figure out whether you want a solid piece of land underneath you or whether you might need a little lighter feeling under your toes. That sand between your toes might just be what you need to set your mind free. If you are looking for that escape this week’s Gulf Coast cowboy show is your destination. Join us as we put some sand under our feet at 7 pm Wednesday night.

Track Listing

Blue Water White Sand – Dennis Davis Cool White Sand – Glen Mock & The Tropical Dreamers In The Sand – Jack Mosley Out On Sandy Key – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Sandy Beaches (live) – Delbert McClinton Sandy Beach Cove – Richard B Island – Trent Willmon Sand – Greg Bates Way Down On the Island (live) – Lattitude Beachless – B-Man & The Mizzbeehavens Coast – The Detentions Bar On A Beach – Jambo Joe Bones

Video Previews