GCC: April 12th, 2017 - KBEC 1390

We all do it. Celebrate. It’s a matter of how and when for most us. You may want a big group and head out to the local pub. Maybe you like to just sit back in the overstuffed lounger and crank the music. Here at the Home of the Gulf Coast Cowboy show we simply want to add in the CELEBRATION MENTALITY as we put you on the boat headed to the islands. Let’s create the Journey and enjoy the ride… Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Wednesday, April 12th at 7pm to hear the entire playlist!

Track Listing

Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Sunshine Anthem – Todd Sparks Boat In Belize – Kelly McGuire Matagorda Bay – Josh Abbott Band Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys What I Like About Texas – Jerry Jeff Walker/Gary P Nunn The Cruise Song – KD Moore & “Fingers” Taylor Bar Time and Island Time – Sunny Jim Shite Take A Vacation Day – Thom Shepherd Paradise At the End of A1A – A1A Workin’ ‘N’ Playin’ – Jimmy Buffett Sunshine Driving – Joe Moorhead I Lobster But Never Flounder – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers

Video Previews