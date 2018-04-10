 GCC: April 11, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Humpday is here and it’s time to get over it the best way we know how. Yep, it’s party time. The Gulf Coast Cowboy show is loading up the bar and taking it to the beach, we’re turning off the cell phones, packing up the workload and celebrating the downhill run to another weekend. Let’s celebrate together with an hour worth of music. Let’s make it a party

 

Track Listing

  1. No Working During Drinkin’ Hours( feat. Thom Shepherd) – Donny Brewer
  2. Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer – Billy Currington
  3. Here for the Party – Gretchen Wilson
  4. I Lobster But Never Flounder – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers
  5. Rum Is a many Blended Thing – Coconut Boat Band
  6. Senoritas & Margaritas – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band
  7. Kickin’ It island Style – KD Moore & ‘Fingers’ Taylor
  8. Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
  9. Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney
  10. Coconuts – Larry Joe Taylor
  11. The Tiki Bar Is Open – John Hiatt
  12. Margaritaville (Live – 1978 Version) – Jimmy Buffett
  13. Time to Fly – Eric Stone

 

