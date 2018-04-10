GCC: April 11, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Humpday is here and it’s time to get over it the best way we know how. Yep, it’s party time. The Gulf Coast Cowboy show is loading up the bar and taking it to the beach, we’re turning off the cell phones, packing up the workload and celebrating the downhill run to another weekend. Let’s celebrate together with an hour worth of music. Let’s make it a party

Track Listing

No Working During Drinkin’ Hours( feat. Thom Shepherd) – Donny Brewer Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer – Billy Currington Here for the Party – Gretchen Wilson I Lobster But Never Flounder – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers Rum Is a many Blended Thing – Coconut Boat Band Senoritas & Margaritas – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band Kickin’ It island Style – KD Moore & ‘Fingers’ Taylor Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney Coconuts – Larry Joe Taylor The Tiki Bar Is Open – John Hiatt Margaritaville (Live – 1978 Version) – Jimmy Buffett Time to Fly – Eric Stone

Video Previews