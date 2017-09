Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week! This week we’re celebrating Jerry Lee Lewis on his 82nd birthday! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Chantilly Lace

2.) Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On

3.) Great Balls of Fire

Video Previews