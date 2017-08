Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week! This week we will be taking tribute to the late, great Ellis County native Boxcar Willie (Lecil Travis Martin) on his birth date! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) From a Boxcar Door

2.) Bad News

3.) Train Medley

Video Previews