Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week we are celebrating The late Johnny Duncan, who was born in Dublin, Texas Oct 5, 1938! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) She Can Put Her Shoes Under My Bed Anytime

2.) Come a Little Bit Closer

3.) A Song in the Night

Video Previews