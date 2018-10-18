FAF: October 19th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week we are celebrating songs that hit #1 on Ken Roberts’ birthday (56) in years past!! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

Oct 19, 1963 (1 yr old)

Buck Owens attains the #1 spot on the Billboard country singles chart with “Love’s Gonna Live Here”

Oct 19, 1974 (12 yrs old)

Conway Twitty rises to #1 on the Billboard country singles chart with “I See The Want To In Your Eyes”

Oct 19, 2002 (40 yrs old)

Keith Urban begins a six-week stay at #1 on the Billboard country chart with “Somebody Like You”

Video Previews