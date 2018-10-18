FAF: October 19th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week we are celebrating songs that hit #1 on Ken Roberts’ birthday (56) in years past!! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.
Track Listing
- Oct 19, 1963 (1 yr old)
Buck Owens attains the #1 spot on the Billboard country singles chart with “Love’s Gonna Live Here”
- Oct 19, 1974 (12 yrs old)
Conway Twitty rises to #1 on the Billboard country singles chart with “I See The Want To In Your Eyes”
- Oct 19, 2002 (40 yrs old)
Keith Urban begins a six-week stay at #1 on the Billboard country chart with “Somebody Like You”
Video Previews