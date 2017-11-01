FAF: November 3rd, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week! This week we’re listening to Three #1 songs from this day in History. Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Nov 3, 1979

Kenny Rogers’ “You Decorated My Life” rests at #1 on the Billboard country chart

2.) Nov 3, 1984

Willie Nelson’s remake of “City Of New Orleans” powers its way to #1 on the Billboard country singles chart

3.) Nov 3, 1990

Reba McEntire collects a #1 single in Billboard with “You Lie”

Video Previews