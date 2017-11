Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week! This week we’re listening to Songs that give Thanks. Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Thank God For You – Sawyer Brown

2.) Thank You For Touching My Life – Tony Douglas

3.) Thank God For Believers – Mark Chesnutt

Video Previews