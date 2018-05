Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week we will be listing to The Oak Ridge Boys on Joe Bonsall’s 71st birthday. Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight

2.) I’ll Be True to You

3.) Elvira

Video Previews