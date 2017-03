Hey guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week! This week we’ve got 3 songs written by Natalie Hemby to celebrate her 40th birthday! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) White Liar – Miranda Lambert

2.) Pontoon – Little Big Town

3.) Automatic – Miranda Lambert

Video Previews