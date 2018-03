Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week we will be Honoring Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter Cindy Walker who died on this date in 2006. Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Cherokee Maiden – Merle Haggard

2.) You Don’t Know Me – Mickey Gilley

3.) This is It – Jim Reeves

Video Previews