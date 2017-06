Hey guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week! This week we’re celebrating the July 4th weekend with some patriotic songs! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Flies – Aaron Tippin

2.) God Bless America – Leann Rimes

3.) God Bless the USA – Lee Greenwood

Video Previews