FAF: June 22, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Hey, guys and gals! It's Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I've got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week we are celebrating the Number one hits on this day in Country music history!

Tracking List

1. Jun 22, 2002

George Strait realizes a #1 single in Billboard with “Living And Living Well”

2. Jun 22, 1991

Garth Brooks and “The Thunder Rolls” take up the #1 position on the Billboard country singles chart

3. Jun 22, 1974

Waylon Jennings commands his first #1 single in Billboard with “This Time”

Video Previews