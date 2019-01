Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week will be the Jan 18th, 2019, Mark Collie on his 63rd birthday! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Hard Lovin’ Woman

2.) Born to Love You

3.) Even the Man in the Moon is Cryin’

Video Previews