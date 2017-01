Hey guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Jamie Lee Thurston – Givin’ up Breathin’

2.) Leslie Tom with Pete Scobell – Didn’t Think Twice

3.) Josh Vincent – Always be Me

Video Previews