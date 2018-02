Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week, on Feb 9, 1914, Ernest Tubb is born near Crisp, Texas, just outside of Ennis in Ellis County. Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Walking the Floor Over You

2.) Waltz Across Texas

3.) Thanks a Lot

Video Previews