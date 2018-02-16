 FAF: February 16, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Featured Artist Friday / FAF: February 16, 2018

FAF: February 16, 2018

Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week, on Feb 16, 1960, Bass player Doug Phelps is born in Leachville, Arkansas. He becomes a founding member of The Kentucky HeadHunters. In 1992 with his sibling, Ricky Lee, they form Brother Phelps and he rejoined The HeadHunters in 1996.Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.)    Walk Softly on this Heart

2.)    Let Go (Brother Phelps)

3.)    Dumas Walker

Video Previews 

 

Check Also

Featured Artist Friday

FAF: January 19, 2018

Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved