FAF: February 16, 2018 - KBEC 1390

Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week, on Feb 16, 1960, Bass player Doug Phelps is born in Leachville, Arkansas. He becomes a founding member of The Kentucky HeadHunters. In 1992 with his sibling, Ricky Lee, they form Brother Phelps and he rejoined The HeadHunters in 1996.Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Walk Softly on this Heart

2.) Let Go (Brother Phelps)

3.) Dumas Walker

Video Previews