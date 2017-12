Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week! This week we’re listening to New Christmas Tunes. Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) The Naughty List – Phil Vassar w/ Kellie Pickler

2.) All Year For – David Adams Byrne

3.) If Santa was a Cowboy – Ryan Hinkle

Video Previews