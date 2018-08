Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week we are celebrating Billy Ray Cyrus on his 57th birthday Saturday, August 25th.! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Tracking List

1.) Busy Man

2.) Some Gave All

3.) Achy, Breaky Heart

Video Previews