Hey guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation and this week! This week we’re celebrating songwriter Stephen Dorff’s 68th birthday! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Eddie Rabbitt – Every Which Way But Loose

2.) Anne Murray – I Just Fall In Love Again

3.) George Strait – I Cross My Heart

Video Previews