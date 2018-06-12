Everything Texas - KBEC 1390

When the KBEC staff is sitting around arguing Music, which by the way happens more often than you would ever imagine, we have learned to back up the BS with research, fact and whole lot of Wikipedia and web surfing time. So to tell you out the next time you get in a debate about Classic Texas Music we thought we’d give you access to some of our favorite “cheat sheet sites”. So do yourself a trivia favor and don’t tell your buddies but feel free to surf away to these sites….

https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/grammy

https://www.texasmonthly.com/articles/the-100-best-texas-songs/

http://theboot.com/songs-about-texas/

http://www.dallasobserver.com/music/the-100-best-texas-songs-the-complete-list-7047715

http://www.texasregionalradio.com/top100.asp

https://www.ranker.com/list/best-texas-country-songs/ranker-music

https://gov.texas.gov/apps/music/directory/results/archives/p1