Live in Texas: Roy Orbison – Black & White Night

Join us on Thursday, December 6th at 7pm. This week’s album is Roy Orbison – Black & White Night.

Track Listing

  1. Only the Lonely 
  2. Dream Baby
  3. Blue Bayou
  4. The Comedians
  5. Ooby Dooby
  6. Leah
  7. Running Scared
  8. Uptown
  9. In Dreams
  10. Crying
  11. Candy Man
  12. Go, Go, Go (Down the Libe)
  13. Mean Women Blues
  14. (All I Can Do is ) Dream You
  15. Claudette
  16. It’s Over
  17. Oh, Pretty Woman

AllMusic Review by Bruce Eder

The best-recorded Roy Orbison live disc ever issued, taken from the soundtrack of the HBO concert from the 1980s with VIP guests like Bruce Springsteen and Elvis Costello. This was a sort of magical video, and the performances are splendid, along with the good feelings involved. On the other hand, the performances are extremely reverential to the established studio versions of the songs (all of the hits are here), and intended to mimic them, so this isn’t quite the same as a live album as it would have been done back when. The pity is that neither Monument nor MGM ever taped any complete concerts by Orbison from the 1960s, and all that remains are TV appearances from Europe.

