50 Essential Texas Albums - KBEC 1390

50 Essential Texas Albums

Dixie Chicks – Wide Open Spaces
Old Five and Dimes Like Me – Billy Joe Shaver
Pagent Material alternative album cover – Kacey Musgraves
Picnic- Robert Earl Keen
Pontiac Lyle Lovett
Red Headed Stranger- Willie Nelson
Shotgun Willie
That’ll be the Day – Buddy Holly
THe Outlaws – Willie, Jessie Colter Waylon Jennings tompall Glasser
Townes Van Zandt Live at the Old Quarters
Viva Terlingua – Jerry jeff Walker
I am What I am- George Jones
Keepin’ Me up Nights- Asleep at the Wheel
Killin’ Time Clint Black
beer bait and Ammo- kevin Fowler
Does Ft Worth ever cross your mind- George Strait
Doug Sahm and the band
Gary P Nunn album cover[1]
Goer- Texas Tornados
Gringo Honeymoon- Robert Earl Keen
Guitar Town
Honky Tonk Heroes alternative cover
Ocean Front Property
Honky Tonk Heros- Wayon Jennings
Sarah Rhodes

  1. Waylon – I’ve Always Been Crazy
  2. Pantera – Cowboys From Hell
  3. Waylon – Waylon Live (expanded edition)
  4. Kris Kristofferson – Kristofferson
  5. Highwaymen – Live:  American Outlaws
  6. Big Brother & The Holding Company (Janis Joplin) – Cheap Thrills
  7. Eagles – On The Border
  8. Randy Rogers Band – Homemade Tamales Live At Floore’s
  9. Willie Nelson – Shotgun Willie
  10. Roy Orbison – The Last Concert

Barry Wolverton

  1. George Strait –  Strait Out Of The Box,  Box Set
  2. George Jones – 50 Years Of Hits
  3. Willie Nelson – Essential. Hits
  4. Waylon Jennings – Essential Hits
  5. Tanya Tucker – 16 Biggest Hits
  6. Buddy Holly – 23 All Time Greatest Hits
  7. Moe Bandy – Super Hits
  8. Buck Owens – Box Set
  9. Johnny Duncan – Essential Hits
  10. Charley Pride – 36 All Time Greatest Hits

Mike Mendenwald

  1. The Best of Buddy Holly
  2. The Eagles – Hell Freezes Over
  3. Crosby, Stills and Nash – Marrakesh Express
  4. Steve Miller Band Greatest Hits
  5. Roy Orbison’s Greatest Hits
  6. Willie Nelson – Shotgun Willie
  7. Jim Reeves
  8. The Best of ZZ Top
  9. Janis Joplin’s Greatest Hits
  10. Don Gibson – Some Favorites of Mine

