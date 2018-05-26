50 Essential Texas Albums - KBEC 1390

I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.
Sarah Rhodes
- Waylon – I’ve Always Been Crazy
- Pantera – Cowboys From Hell
- Waylon – Waylon Live (expanded edition)
- Kris Kristofferson – Kristofferson
- Highwaymen – Live: American Outlaws
- Big Brother & The Holding Company (Janis Joplin) – Cheap Thrills
- Eagles – On The Border
- Randy Rogers Band – Homemade Tamales Live At Floore’s
- Willie Nelson – Shotgun Willie
- Roy Orbison – The Last Concert
Barry Wolverton
- George Strait – Strait Out Of The Box, Box Set
- George Jones – 50 Years Of Hits
- Willie Nelson – Essential. Hits
- Waylon Jennings – Essential Hits
- Tanya Tucker – 16 Biggest Hits
- Buddy Holly – 23 All Time Greatest Hits
- Moe Bandy – Super Hits
- Buck Owens – Box Set
- Johnny Duncan – Essential Hits
- Charley Pride – 36 All Time Greatest Hits
Mike Mendenwald
- The Best of Buddy Holly
- The Eagles – Hell Freezes Over
- Crosby, Stills and Nash – Marrakesh Express
- Steve Miller Band Greatest Hits
- Roy Orbison’s Greatest Hits
- Willie Nelson – Shotgun Willie
- Jim Reeves
- The Best of ZZ Top
- Janis Joplin’s Greatest Hits
- Don Gibson – Some Favorites of Mine