GCC: January 31, 2018 - KBEC 1390

This week’s Gulf Coast Cowboy show goes beyond the B cuts of old 45’s and explores songs that simply made you wonder, “Who wrote that?” or “what were they really thinking”. These are songs that spin the tales we all wish we could understand. Moments in life redefined. Hope you enjoy our wandering music selection and if there is ever anything we can add to the playlist drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Corona Con Lima – Larry Joe Taylor ETA: Manana – Tom Valery & The Sun Dogs That’s What Living Living to Me – Jimmy Buffett I Need a New Island – Jimmy Parrish & The Waves Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down – Kris Kristofferson Boats to Build – Guy Clark Alright Guy – Todd Snider The Older I Get the Better I Was – Joe Bennett Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shepherd Come Away to Belize With Me – Jerry Jeff Walker Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn

Video Previews